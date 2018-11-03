New San Antonio AirBnB Doubles as an Art Gallery

by Brandon Zech November 3, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
Werk House SA art airbnb by Raul Gonzalez 1

Werk House SA

Houston-born, San Antonio-based artist Raul Gonzalez has told Glasstire about a new project he is operating: Werk House SA, an AirBnB that doubles as an art gallery. Located behind his house, the private studio apartment will be on the market beginning November 15, 2018, and will feature an array of art offerings to visitors. Although the pieces currently installed are all abstract paintings by Gonzalez — spanning his career from 2011 to 2018 — he is currently working on adding additional artists to the space’s roster.

Once the project is fully up and running, and Gonzalez has procured works by other artists to pick from, he plans to survey AirBnB visitors about their art preferences prior to their stay. As he wrote in an email to Glasstire, Gonzalez will then “curate the space to fit their requests – and hopefully that results in helping artists sell some work and widening their audience.” As the AirBnB is located in his backyard, there’s also ample lawn space that Gonzalez is thinking about using for outdoor sculpture.

Werk House SA art airbnb by Raul Gonzalez

Werk House SA

By running this domestic gallery, where visitors actively live with artwork, Gonzalez is of course operating differently than traditional for-profit galleries and even many alternative spaces: instead of displaying artworks in a clean, empty room, he is instead showing visitors the myriad ways art can be lived with.

This hybrid AirBnB/art gallery, with its merging of art and domestic spaces, seems a natural fit for Gonzalez’s practice. Much of his artwork in the past few years has been about fatherhood and his life as a stay-at-home-dad. The bio on his website reads:

“Raul’s work is often inspired by being a stay-at-home father, work, construction, challenging stereotypes, and finding beauty in chaos. Raul’s foundations in drawing, painting, and self-taught dancing have allowed him to create a world of narrative, cultural symbolism, color, and energy.”

Werk House SA art airbnb by Raul Gonzalez

Werk House SA

The use of AirBnB as a platform for artists does have precedents. Although more a human zoo than a gallery in the traditional sense, Miao Jiaxin’s USD$1/per night – Jail’s Seeking Prisoners (The Cage) used the service to rent out a room in New York for a dollar a night. Committing to a cheap stay did have a few caveats: the room was monitored by a 24/7 livestream, and visitors had to lock themselves in a cage in the room for three hours a day (from 9AM to 12PM).

While Gonzalez’s room is a bit more expensive than Jiaxin’s project, it luckily won’t have any of the same qualifications. In fact, visitors can even visit Gonzalez’s studio if they so choose.

Werk House SA art airbnb by Raul Gonzalez

Werk House SA

To learn more about Werk House SA, Raul Gonzalez’s AirBnB that doubles as an art gallery, go here.

0 comment

You may also like

Raul Gonzalez at the McNay Art Museum

July 13, 2016

Artists Discuss the Tension Between Motherhood and a...

May 5, 2017

Top Five: May 10, 2018

May 10, 2018

Woodlands High School Art Trust Announces New Acquisitions

February 5, 2018

New Artist-Run Space Will Open in Austin With...

April 26, 2018

Where the Action is at Austin’s EAST

November 10, 2017

Not Easy Togetherness. Young Latino Artists 18: Con/Juntos

July 17, 2013

Guadalupe Arts Names New Resident Artists

January 14, 2016

Top Five: February 8, 2018

February 8, 2018

Houston Arts Organizations Miss Out on HOT Money...

October 18, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: