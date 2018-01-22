It’s “Hi, How Are You” Day!

Advertise   Donate
22 Jan 2018
Today is singer-songwriter and artist Daniel Johnston’s 57th birthday. It is also the first annual “Hi, How Are You” Day as declared by Austin Mayor Steve Adler, reports Spectrum News Austin. The mural Johnston painted 25 years ago at the corner of Guadalupe and 21st Street has become an icon of the city’s friendliness and goofiness. Both locals and tourists have their pictures taken in front of the big “Hi, How Are You” frog.

But to the co-founders of the “Hi, How Are You” Foundation, “It’s time to inspire new and different conversation around mental well-being.” Those who have seen the documentary The Devil and Daniel Johnston know that Johnston has been struggling with serious mental health issues for three decades.

On Jan. 22, Austinites are encouraged to check on a friend, neighbor, or family member and say “Hi, How Are You?” and really mean it.

