Meow Wolf Goes Bigtime and Chooses Denver Over Austin. Boo.

05 Jan 2018
As Glasstire reported in April, the for-profit Santa Fe-based arts company Meow Wolf is expanding nationally. After the success of its immersive, interactive installation (read: huge, trippy grownup playground), Meow Wolf has worked on several projects and is now ready to start its second permanent display. In the spring, it was deciding between Austin and Denver. Austin lost.

The Washington Post reports that Meow Wolf is set to build a kaleidoscopic walk- and crawl-through exhibition and music venue for all ages, under a 20-year lease in partnership with a Denver-based commercial real estate developer. The new five-story building is scheduled for completion in an industrial neighborhood by early 2020.

Make your road trip plans now!

