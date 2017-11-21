The Art Lending Library Opens This Weekend in Galveston

The Art Lending Library (A.L.L.) is a novel project in Galveston spearheaded by artist Nick Barbee and made possible by the Idea Fund, which is Warhol grant money allocated in Houston by DiverseWorks, Aurora Picture Show, and Project Row Houses. The A.L.L. operates along the lines of a regular library (or maybe a food co-op), where people buy memberships at various levels and borrow artworks to keep in their home or workplace for 10 weeks at a time, at which point they return the artwork at a lending event and check out another one. At press time, the A.L.L. has a nice collection of mostly Houston and Texas-based artists’ works, including work by Elaine Bradford, Ann Wood, Pat Palermo, C.J. Davis, Tommy Gregory, Angelica Raquel, and more. The collection will continue to grow. Membership dues go toward collecting more work for the library.

This Saturday, the Art Lending Library has an opening reception in a commercial space in downtown Galveston, to introduce the artworks and the concept to the public and to launch the lending.

Here are the membership levels, per the A.L.L.:

student rate- $40/ year entitles you to borrow one available piece at each lending event

collector rate- $75/ year entitles you to borrow one available piece at each lending event

white glove rate $125/ year entitles you to borrow one available piece at each lending event, plus we will deliver the work and help you hang it.

As for this weekend’s reception: It’s Saturday, November 25th from 6-8 p.m. at 2002 Strand, Galveston. For more info, please go here.

