Galveston’s “Turtles About Town” in Pictures

For the past three years in Galveston, Turtle Island Restoration Network and Clay Cup Studios have been working together on the Turtles About Town initiative. Last week, the organizations installed the 100th turtle for the project.

“Created in 2018, Turtles About Town is a community art project that showcases the City of Galveston and the conservation efforts of nonprofit Turtle Island Restoration Network to protect endangered sea turtles on the upper Texas coast. Statues are designed by local artists and sponsored by local businesses and individuals, each representing a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, the Texas state sea turtle and the world’s most endangered sea turtle. A virtual tour and a downloadable map of the statue locations is available on Turtle Island Restoration Network’s website.”

Below are a handful of our favorites from the project, including D. Gale, installed at 2228 Seawall Blvd.