Party Pics: November 10 at the Contemporary Art Museum Plainview

The show: Big Art in Small Town, the inaugural exhibition at Contemporary Art Museum Plainview, featuring works by Daniel Anguilu, Sherry Owens, Kelly Moran, Katy Anderson, Sharon Kopriva, Dandee Warhol, Emily Peacock, Emily Sloan, Ben Tecumseh DeSoto, Patrick Medrano, Joe Barrington, Steven Kraig+Patrick Renner, and Benito Huerta.

The venue: Contemporary Art Museum Plainview (CAMP)

The town: Plainview, Texas

The date: Friday, Nov. 10, 2017

Photographs by Natalie Hegert

also by Glasstire