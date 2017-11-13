Advertise   Donate
Party Pics: November 10 at the Contemporary Art Museum Plainview

13 Nov 2017
The show: Big Art in Small Town, the inaugural exhibition at Contemporary Art Museum Plainview, featuring works by Daniel Anguilu, Sherry Owens, Kelly Moran, Katy Anderson, Sharon Kopriva, Dandee Warhol, Emily Peacock, Emily Sloan, Ben Tecumseh DeSoto, Patrick Medrano, Joe Barrington, Steven Kraig+Patrick Renner, and Benito Huerta.

The venue: Contemporary Art Museum Plainview (CAMP)

The town: Plainview, Texas

The date: Friday, Nov. 10, 2017

Photographs by Natalie Hegert

Sherry Owens, Sharon Kopriva, Kelly Alison

Sherry Owens, Sharon Kopriva, and CAMP founder Kelly Alison

 

Andis Applewhite and Dandee Warhol

Andis Applewhite and Dandee Warhol

 

Ben Tecumseh DeSoto and Kelly Moran

Ben Tecumseh DeSoto and Kelly Moran

 

Stephen Kraig and Patrick Renner

Stephen Kraig and Patrick Renner

 

Plainview-based musician Aaron Shackleford

Plainview-based musician Aaron Shackleford

 

Janet Chaffee, Benito Huerta, Joe Barrington

Janet Chaffee, Benito Huerta, Joe Barrington

 

Paige Whitfill, Jon Whitfill, BC Gilbert, Sally Blair

Paige Whitfill, Jon Whitfill, BC Gilbert, Sally Blair

 

Kathryn Kelley playing drawing games with the local kids

Kathryn Kelley playing drawing games with the kids

 

