Happy Holidays from Glasstire

About Emily Peacock

Emily Peacock was born in Port Arthur, Texas in 1984. From 2002 to 2004, she studied photography and journalism at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. In 2008, she was admitted to the University of Houston to study photography and digital media, graduating in 2011 with an MFA.

Emily Peacock was awarded the 2013­-2014 Lawndale Artist Studio Program artist­-in-­residence, and she recently received a Houston Arts Alliance Individual Artist Grant in 2016. Peacock is currently an Assistant Professor as Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

