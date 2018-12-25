Happy Holidays from Glasstire

by Glasstire December 25, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

Happy Holidays from all of us here at Glasstire!

 

Emily Peacock 2018 Glasstire Holiday Card photograph

Photograph for Glasstire by Houston artist Emily Peacock

 

See Glasstire’s past holiday card commissions here and here.

About Emily Peacock
Emily Peacock was born in Port Arthur, Texas in 1984. From 2002 to 2004, she studied photography and journalism at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. In 2008, she was admitted to the University of Houston to study photography and digital media, graduating in 2011 with an MFA.

Emily Peacock was awarded the 2013­-2014 Lawndale Artist Studio Program artist­-in-­residence, and she recently received a Houston Arts Alliance Individual Artist Grant in 2016. Peacock is currently an Assistant Professor as Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

Read more about Emily Peacock’s work in two Glasstire articles here and here. Watch a Top Five video she shot with Glasstire’s Brandon Zech below.

 

0 comment

You may also like

Nativity Scenes Should Be Colorful, Life-Sized, and Plastic

December 24, 2011

Comic: Do You Believe in Santa?

December 23, 2018

Brad Tucker at Beefhaus, Dallas

February 6, 2016

Emily Peacock: Soft Diet

February 14, 2015

Happy Holidays!

December 25, 2017

This and That: Emily Peacock / Dennis Oppenheim

November 18, 2016

Top Five February 4, 2016

February 4, 2016

Top Five: Christmas Songs!

December 24, 2015

Where is Our Made in LA?

July 8, 2016

Field Trip Dallas, Part 2

February 28, 2014

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: