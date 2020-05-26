Checking in With: Jon Whitfill

View and bid on Jon Whitfill’s piece in The Glasstire Auction here.

Christina Rees chats with artist Jon Whitfill about his leaving schoolteaching behind, the charm of Lubbock’s art scene, and his scientific attraction to spheres and why he makes them into art.

“They’re formal investigations… I find it meditative and kind of glorious.”

Find Jon Whitfill’s artist website here, and his Instagram here.

