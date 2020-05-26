Checking in With: Jon Whitfill

by Glasstire May 26, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

View and bid on Jon Whitfill’s piece in The Glasstire Auction here.

Christina Rees chats with artist Jon Whitfill about his leaving schoolteaching behind, the charm of Lubbock’s art scene, and his scientific attraction to spheres and why he makes them into art.

“They’re formal investigations… I find it meditative and kind of glorious.”

Jon Whitfill, Premiere Sphere, 2020. Powder coated welded steel, 9 inches diameter.

Find Jon Whitfill’s artist website here, and his Instagram here.

For further reading, please see the below links:

Fun with a Sex Machine 

Bruno’s Steel House

$#%& Show 2018 at the 5&J Gallery, Lubbock 

2015 TX Sculpture Symposium: Part I

2015 Texas Sculpture Symposium, Part II 

 

 

 

 

0 comment

You may also like

$#%& Show 2018 at the 5&J Gallery, Lubbock

January 6, 2018

2011 Fall Preview

September 6, 2011

Checking in With: Tommy Gregory

May 17, 2020

Checking in With: Camp Bosworth

April 11, 2020

Bruno’s Steel House

July 18, 2017

Checking in With: Giovanni Valderas

May 20, 2020

Checking in With: Liz Trosper

April 22, 2020

Grease Pour

July 25, 2017

Checking in With: Elaine Bradford

May 19, 2020

Checking in With: Jules Buck Jones

May 15, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: