All of the Pipilotti Rist ‘Pixel Forest’ GIFs you could ever want

This Sunday, June 11, 2017, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is opening Pipilotti Rist: Pixel Forest and Worry Will Vanish, an exhibition of two works the museum recently acquired from the Swiss artist. Of course, like all art, the installation must be experienced in person—but until then, here are some mesmerizing GIFs from Pixel Forest.
Christmas comes to Houston in June.