Museum of Fine Arts, Houston & Other Venues Across Texas Screen 2024 Oscar-Nominated Short Films

by Jessica Fuentes February 13, 2024
Throughout February and early March, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will be screening various 2024 Oscar-nominated short films. Each weekend from now through March 10, the museum will present blocks of animated, documentary, and live-action shorts, in programs ranging from 80 to 141 minutes. The individual films range from seven to 39 minutes each.

A designed graphic promoting the 2024 Oscar-nominated short films.

In the animation category, beautifully rendered films tell poignant narratives about the Holocaust, death, and child abuse. The documentaries cover various topics, including a repair shop that mends students’ instruments, a barber who is working towards economic justice, and the effects of book bans taking place in school districts across the U.S. And the live action category presents stories involving a woman facing an unwanted pregnancy in the U.S. following the overturning of Roe V. Wade, a witness to an attack on the capital who is trying to recover from the violence he saw, and a Roald Dahl story about a rich man who sets out to learn to see without using his eyes. 

Read movie descriptions and watch available trailers here. See a full list of the MFAH’s Oscar-Nominated Short Films showtimes below. Purchase tickets via the MFAH’s website.

The MFAH’s screenings are a part of a larger project called ShortsTV, which has brought Oscar-nominated short films to the public since 2006. To learn more about where to watch these films in cities across the U.S., including in Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, visit the ShortsTV website.

2024 Oscar-Nominated Short Films: Animation
Friday, February 16 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 17 at 7 p.m.
Thursday, February 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, February 25 at 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m.

2024 Oscar-Nominated Short Films: Documentary
Saturday, February 17 at 2 p.m.
Saturday, February 24 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m.

2024 Oscar-Nominated Short Films: Live Action
Sunday, February 18 at 5 p.m.
Saturday, February 24 at 7 p.m.
Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m.
Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

