Advertise   Donate
Home > Feature > Top Five: June 1, 2017 with Andy Don Emmons

Top Five: June 1, 2017 with Andy Don Emmons

/
01 Jun 2017
/
/
0 Comments
, ,

Christina Rees and guest Andy Don Emmons on torture photos that aren’t staged, an important retrospective in Fort Worth, and Andy’s self-treatment through art. (They also shoot some guns.)


Doug Aitken: Electric Earth

1. Doug Aitken: Electric Earth
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
May 28 – August 20

A show of works by artist and filmmaker Doug Aitken. The exhibition is comprised of four large-scale film installations, sculptures, and photographs that span the artist’s career.

 

Jorge Mendez Blake

2. Jorge Méndez Blake
Marfa Contemporary
June 2 – September 15
Opening June 2
Conversation with Jorge Méndez Blake and Christina Rees Sat. June 3, 11AM

A show of works by Mexican artist Jorge Méndez Blake.

 

I scream LHUCA

3. Ice Cream, You Scream
The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center For The Arts (Lubbock)
June 2 – July 29
Opening June 2, 6-9PM

A group exhibition celebrating the sweet days and cool delights of summer featuring artwork all about ice cream. This exhibition highlights 20 artists working in painting, drawing, sculpture, fiber, and photography. Artists include: Maisie Marie Alford, Cody Arnell, Victoria Marie Bee, Harrison Brooks, Shannon Cannings, William Cannings, Alberto Careaga, John Chinn, Carol Cunningham, Hannah Dean, Glenn Downing, B.C. Gilbert, Scotty Hensler, James W. Johnson, Chisum Justus, Lindsey Maestri, Erika Pochybova, Victoria Shields, Bruce Lee Webb, and Jeff F. Wheeler.

 

Echo and Narcissus

4. Chris Sauter: Echo and Narcissus
Blue Star Contemporary Art Museum (San Antonio)
June 1 – September 9
Opening June 1, 6-9PM

An exhibition of works by 2014-2015 Blue Star Contemporary Berlin Resident Chris Sauter. The pieces in the show, some of which are three-dimensional loudspeaker reliefs (speakers created out of paper) are inspired by Sauter’s time in Germany.

 

Station Museum of Contemporary Art

5. Andres Serrano: Torture
Station Museum of Contemporary Art (Houston)
June 3 – October 8
Opening June 3, 7-10PM

For the works in Torture, artist Andres Serrano, under the guidance of military personnel, photographed more than 40 models that underwent various forms of torture. From the Station: “The models suffered humiliation and actual physical distress as they were shackled, submerged and forced into stress positions for extended periods of time. Both mental and physical techniques were used on his subjects, as Serrano chose to enter into a lineage of perverse experimentation for punishment or coercive means.”

 

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Katherine Bernhardt at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Top Five
Top Five: May 4, 2017
Don’t Miss Robert Storr in Fort Worth April 18
April 6 Top Five
Top Five: April 6, 2017
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Glasstire Classifieds

Funding generously provided by:
'