Advertise   Donate
Home > News > The Death of the Art Barn

The Death of the Art Barn

/
02 May 2017
/
/
0 Comments

Shirts are tied around the Art Barn for an exhibition in 2014, the last time students rallied to save the historic arts space at UTD. Photo by Andi Harman.

There are all sorts of reasons to explain the plethora of “art barns” on university campuses, ranging from the structure was a former stage for building WWII planes to the school just didn’t want to spend money for measly art students, unlikely to set up scholarship funds or dedicate a building.

The University of Houston moved its art department into spiffier spaces several years ago and Rice University demolished its own art barn. Now, the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) has announced that it will finally close its own art barn at the end of the spring semester, reports D Magazine.

There’s the usual fight between the pull of history and the push of the future, but it looks like it’s going through this time. For the full report, go here.

also by Paula Newton
Print Friendly
,
You may also like
photo of Peter Walker via SFGate
New $150K Texas-Based Art Award Goes to Landscape Architect Peter Walker
UTD’s Art Barn is Safe For the Moment
Brief “Stay of Execution” Granted for Houston’s Art Barn
The Art Barn’s Last Dance
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'