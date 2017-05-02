The Death of the Art Barn

There are all sorts of reasons to explain the plethora of “art barns” on university campuses, ranging from the structure was a former stage for building WWII planes to the school just didn’t want to spend money for measly art students, unlikely to set up scholarship funds or dedicate a building.

The University of Houston moved its art department into spiffier spaces several years ago and Rice University demolished its own art barn. Now, the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) has announced that it will finally close its own art barn at the end of the spring semester, reports D Magazine.

There’s the usual fight between the pull of history and the push of the future, but it looks like it’s going through this time. For the full report, go here.

also by Paula Newton