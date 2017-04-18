CASETA’s Annual Symposium on Early Texas Art, April 28-30

The Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art (CASETA, org. 2003) will hold its 15th Annual Texas Art Fair and Symposium on Early Texas Art in Fort Worth on April 28-30 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center and at other venues in the city. This event brings together “leading collectors, scholars, art dealers, museum professionals and educators to share new research, information and discoveries in the field.”

Fittingly, this year the opening Pacesetter Address on Friday will be by curator Susie Kalil on artist Dorothy Hood and the recent knockout exhibition The Color of Being/ El Color del Ser. The keynote address on Saturday is by Richard R. Brettell and is titled Local/Regional/National/International: Texas Art in the Cosmopolitan Age. Throughout the weekend symposium attendees can attend the Texas Art Fair, tours of collectors’ homes, award ceremonies, lectures and panel discussions, and much more. (Glasstire recommends the Saturday evening tour and reception at Amon Carter Museum of American Art focused on early Texas art, and especially the current Valton Tyler exhibition, and also the Sunday tour of George Grammer’s work at Texas Wesleyan University.)

It promises to be a rich and rewarding weekend for Texas art lovers. For the full schedule and fees, please go here. For more on CASETA, go here.

