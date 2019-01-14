Just Go! Why Not? CASETA Presents a Talk on Early Texas Art

Can’t wait for the Seventeenth Annual CASETA Symposium and Texas Art Fair, which takes place in Austin this spring? Well-known for its interesting panel discussions and lectures, those events are also sprinkled throughout the year. This is the 22nd in a series of regional events that CASETA will co-sponsor with institutions around the state to provide an opportunity to learn more about early Texas art and CASETA. This Thursday, January 17 at 5:30pm, the Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art (CASETA), the SAMFA Collectors Society, and the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) will present a free public lecture entitled “Painting the Lone Star Landscape: Influences of the San Antonio Competitive Exhibitions, 1927-1929” at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

The lecture will be presented by William Reaves, Ed.D., author, educator, and founder of William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art in Houston. He is also the founder and former Chairman of the Board of the CASETA. Reaves has been active in the early Texas art community for over thirty years as a collector, author, guest curator, and volunteer.

CASETA aims “to promote the preservation, study and appreciation of Texas visual arts and its history.” There are people who attend CASETA events year after year and there are newcomers in danger of becoming converts. To get a sense of this, read the Glasstire article “’Why The Hell Not?’ CASETA Enlivens Early Texas Art” by Gene Fowler. Here is an excerpt:

Indeed. Why the hell not? It occurs to me that Harvey’s catchphrase is also operative for the ever-increasing number of appreciators of earlier, generally more representational Texas art by smartypants avant-garders like myself. The more my capacity expands to savor and process challenging, whatthehellisit-ish contemporary work, the more I also enjoy indulging my interest in the bygone, yet-somehow-still-here parallel universes depicted by Gentilz, Lungkwitz, Bywaters, et al.

It’s complicated. And it’s simple. Why the hell not?