CounterCurrent Announces 2017 Lineup

11 Feb 2017
Kevin Beasley in Movement IV; Courtesy of Kevin Beasley
CounterCurrent, the University of Houston’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts’ annual performance festival, has just announced the lineup for its 2017 program, which will run April 18-23. Utilizing “unexpected spaces” throughout Houston, CounterCurrent will include audio and video installations, live performances, and participatory events.

Highlights from this year’s festival include Stories of Refuge, an installation documenting the daily lives of three Syrian refugees, Movement V: Ballroom, a site-specific sculptural and sound installation by Kevin Beasley, and Farmhouse/Whorehouse, a performance lecture by Suzanne Bocanegra with Lili Taylor. Also returning is Ten Tiny Dances, a program of dances created for a 4′ x 4′ stage.

Like past years, CounterCurrent 2017 is free with tickets going live on March 23. To see the full lineup, go here.

If you like this, you may also be interested in the recently released lineup for Austin’s Fusebox Festival.

 

