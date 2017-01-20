Sedrick Huckaby Receives SMU’s Moss/Chumley Award

Last night, the Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University awarded its Moss/Chumley Award to artist Sedrick Huckaby, reports Michael Granberry of the Dallas Morning News.

The award is given annually to a North Texas artist who “has exhibited professionally for at least 10 years and has established a proven track record as a community advocate for the visual arts.” It comes with a cash prize of $2,500. Established in 1995, the Moss/Chumley Artist Award is open to artists working in any medium who live in one of 11 North Texas counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise. The jury of five included Annette Lawrence, the 2015 winner of the award.

“I am humbled to be the recipient of the Moss/Chumley award,” Huckaby said in a statement, “because it is an award that is not just based on the merit of the work, but also on the merit of the person.”

