15TH ANNIVERSARY DATAMINING: Texas Map of Events
Home > News > Sedrick Huckaby Receives SMU’s Moss/Chumley Award

Sedrick Huckaby Receives SMU’s Moss/Chumley Award

/
20 Jan 2017
/
/
0 Comments
Sedrick Huckaby poses with a large painting of his mother, Ruthie Huckaby of Fort Worth, at the Valley House Gallery in Dallas, in 2013. (Ron Heflin/Special Contributor via Dallasnews.com)

Sedrick Huckaby poses with a large painting of his mother, Ruthie Huckaby of Fort Worth, at the Valley House Gallery in Dallas, in 2013. (Ron Heflin/Special Contributor via Dallasnews.com)

 

Last night, the Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University awarded its Moss/Chumley Award to artist Sedrick Huckaby, reports Michael Granberry of the Dallas Morning News.

The award is given annually to a North Texas artist who “has exhibited professionally for at least 10 years and has established a proven track record as a community advocate for the visual arts.” It comes with a cash prize of $2,500. Established in 1995, the Moss/Chumley Artist Award is open to artists working in any medium who live in one of 11 North Texas counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise. The jury of five included Annette Lawrence, the 2015 winner of the award.

“I am humbled to be the recipient of the Moss/Chumley award,” Huckaby said in a statement, “because it is an award that is not just based on the merit of the work, but also on the merit of the person.”

also by Paula Newton
Print Friendly
, , , ,
You may also like
Moss/Chumley Award Application Deadline Extended
Update: SMU Meadows Grant Comes Just in Time to Address Racist Nonsense
Work by Annette Lawrence, 2015 Moss Chumley recipient
Applications Now Open for the 2016 Moss/Chumley North Texas Artist Award
The ArtSmarter Prize Will Actually Take Place on June 3!
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'