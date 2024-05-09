Top Five: May 9, 2024

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Swoon at Amarillo

Amarillo Museum of Art

April 13 – August 11, 2024

From the Amarillo Museum of Art:

“Caledonia Curry, whose work appears under the name Swoon, is a Brooklyn-based artist and is widely known as the first woman to gain large-scale recognition in the male-dominated world of street art. Callie took to the streets of New York while attending the Pratt Institute of Art in 1999, pasting her paper portraits to the sides of buildings with the goal of making art and the public space of the city more accessible.

In a moment when contemporary art often holds a conflicted relationship to beauty, Callie’s work carries with it an earnestness, treating the beautiful as sublime even as she explores the darker sides of her subjects. Her work has become known for marrying the whimsical to the grounded, often weaving in slivers of fairy-tales, scraps of myth, and a recurring motif of the sacred feminine. Tendrils of her own family history — and a legacy of her parents’ struggles with addiction and substance abuse—recur throughout her work.”

2. Michael Velliquette

David Shelton (Houston)

May 3 – June 29, 2024

From David Shelton Gallery:

“Michael Velliquette is an artist internationally renowned for his intricately crafted works in the medium of paper. His works are exquisitely crafted by cutting, rolling, folding, and layering paper into complex dimensional tableaux. Their dazzling degree of texture and detail display a mastery of skill he has developed over the past two decades working with the medium.

His newest monochromatic sculptural constructions are built up in shallow relief with gold metallic paper imbuing them with a glimmering sheen and which make them appear from certain aspects self-illuminating. In this new series, Velliquette also revisits a lexicon of imagery used in his earlier work, including eye and hand motifs, to represent sensory experiences such as sight and touch, as well as more contemplative phenomena such as seeing and feeling. These will be presented with his first series of free-standing metal sculptures constructed in corresponding shapes and motifs.”

3. Jeffrey Dell: Tidal Waive

Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking (Austin)

April 27 – June 8, 2024

From Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking:

“Flatbed is excited to present an exhibition of new monotypes and an etching by Jeffrey Dell. The exhibition’s title Tidal Waive alludes to both the fluid spatial elements seen in many of these prints and a resistance to find titles for the singular works in the monotype series premiering in this exhibition. Dell uses traditional printmaking media to create works on paper that explore the fluid perception of space.

Monotype is a unique artwork most often created by painting or manipulating ink on a smooth surface then transferring the image onto paper using a press. In 2022, Dell worked in residency at the Officina Stamperia del Nortaio which is located in the small village of Tusa, Sicily and the new monotypes created during this residency will be shown in Tidal Waive.”

4. Closer to Illusion

Meliksetian | Briggs (Dallas)

April 5 – May 11, 2024

From Meliksetian | Briggs:

“Meliksetian | Briggs is pleased to present Closer to Illusion, a group exhibition organized by Los Angeles-based writer and curator Luana Hildebrandt, featuring works by Bas Jan Ader, Yifan Jiang, Christiane Lyons, Ben Wolf Noam, Joe Reihsen, Aura Rosenberg, Adam Saks, and Areum Yang.

The exhibition brings together painting, sculpture and works on paper from a diverse group of artists that explore the universal nature of human experience and contemplate on the nuanced interplay between illusion and reality. The works in the exhibition serve as portals into the human psyche, revealing our innate proclivity to construct narratives in response to life’s labyrinthine complexities. Whether seeking solace amidst nature’s bountiful embrace, or finding refuge within the architectural sanctuaries of our own creation, the emotional landscapes depicted in these pieces bear witness to our capacity to transmute the ordinary into the extraordinary.”

5. Timeline: 200 Years

Five Points Museum (Victoria)

March 2 – June 9, 2024

From Five Points Museum:

“Timeline: 200 Years, in celebration of Victoria’s Bicentennial, features the work of over two dozen local and regional artists as well as a special exhibit of the De Leon Carriage.

The exhibition examines the last 200 years, from our connections to the land and nature to the personal experience of families and ancestors. The works in this exhibition also reflect the longer history of immigrants and travelers who found their way to Victoria through trial, opportunity, and serendipity.”