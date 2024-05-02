Top Five: May 2, 2024

by Glasstire May 2, 2024
Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

A collage-based mixed-media work by Jamea Richmond-Edwards featuring a Black woman.

Jamea Richmond-Edwards, “Archetype of a 5 Star,” 2018, acrylic, spray paint, glitter, ink, and cut paper on canvas. Rubell Museum, Miami. © Jamea Richmond-Edwards

1. Multiplicity: Blackness in Contemporary American Collage
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
February 18 – May 12, 2024

Multiplicity: Blackness in Contemporary American Collage is the first major museum exhibition devoted to exploring the breadth and complexity of Black identity and experiences in the United States through collage. Works by multiple generations of living artists examine concepts such as cultural hybridity, gender fluidity, historical memory, and notions of beauty and power.

By assembling pieces of paper, fabric, and repurposed materials, the artists create unified compositions that express the endless possibilities of Black-constructed narratives within a fragmented society. The artists range from established luminaries to early- and mid-career figures.”

A photograph of a quilt-like textile work by Teresa Lanceta.

A piece by Teresa Lanceta at the Meadows Museum

2. Meadows/ARCO Artist Spotlight: Teresa Lanceta
Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University (Dallas)
February 18 – June 16, 2024

From the Meadows Museum:

“The Meadows Museum, in collaboration with Fundación ARCO, announced today that Teresa Lanceta will be the second artist to participate in the MAS: Meadows/ARCO Artist Spotlight program. This six-year initiative, announced in 2019, focuses on highlighting exceptional contemporary Spanish artists who have limited recognition in the U.S. and gives them a platform to present their work through an installation at the Meadows Museum.

Teresa Lanceta is celebrated for her imaginative, tapestry-based artworks that aim to transcend assumptions about the materials themselves by inspiring the viewer’s imagination. Her work brings together an array of formal approaches: it is sometimes figurative, and sometimes abstract; sometimes a piece will combine textiles, while others feature single textiles that have been drawn on, painted, or otherwise embellished.”

A detail of a work in progress by Ian Gerson using found objects.

Ian Gerson, detail of a work in progress, 2024

3. leftovers
landSPACE (Austin)
April 7 – May 25, 2024

From landSPACE:

“Doug Welsh is pleased to present leftovers, a group exhibition featuring work by Ian Gerson, Alex Larsen, Gabriel Martinez, Devin T. Mays, Ben Peterson, and Patrick Renner at landSPACE : a kunsthalle. leftovers weaves together the work of six Houston-based artists who collect, reclaim and transform refuse. Though working with a broad range of processes and found materials, this group of artists share a visual language of repetition, rhythm, color, texture, and pattern. Recurring themes throughout the exhibition include tenderness, politics, way finding, and precarity.”

An image of an artwork that depicts a sky with feathery clouds and text that reads, ""Conseguí al rooster, Conseguí el crow, Conseguí el ebb pero no el flow."

Richard ‘Ricky’ Armendariz, “Conseguí al rooster, Conseguí el crow, Conseguí el ebb pero no el flow,” 2006, oil on carved plywood, 48 x 72 inches.

4. The Pastoral and the Celestial
Ruiz-Healy Art (San Antonio)
March 20 – May 18, 2024

From Ruiz-Healy Art:

“Ruiz-Healy Art is pleased to present The Pastoral and the Celestial at our San Antonio gallery. The Pastoral and the Celestial brings together artists celebrating contemporary landscape painting, photography, and ceramics inspired by the sublime, fanciful terrains and the power of movement. Featured artists include Richard ‘Ricky’ Armendariz, Cecilia Biagini, Graciela Iturbide, Nicolas Leiva, and Cecilia Paredes.”

A work of art by Jean Wilkey featuring a faceless figure in a field holding a white flower.

A piece by Jean Wilkey

5. Jean Wilkey: Skies She Didn’t See
La Mecha Contemporary (El Paso)
April 25 – May 25, 2024

From La Mecha Contemporary:

“This exhibition centers on the persecution of the followers of the Baha’i faith in Iran, the country of its birth. It takes an eclectic approach to the subject, utilizing a variety of traditions from realism to abstraction to installation. Subjects draw from historic as well as current incidents of religious intolerance, and the artwork reflects on their situations from different perspectives. It asks us to contemplate what it means to be deprived of everyday freedoms or even of your life, because of your religious belief.”

0 comment

