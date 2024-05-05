Art Dirt: Staffing Changes, New Museums & Other Recent News

by Glasstire May 5, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail
new Glassell School of Art

The Glassell School of Art, which houses the Core Residency Program.

Leslie Moody Castro and Jessica Fuentes discuss new art organizations, the appeal of non-urban spaces, and the many changes occurring at institutions across the state.

“There might be more opportunities in these smaller places because there are less restrictions and more space. It will be interesting to see how they continue to build, and develop, and how they find ways to sustain themselves.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Art Dirt: Houston’s Changing Museum Scene
Glasstire: James Surls and Charmaine Locke Gift 20 Acres & 100+ Works to Develop New Museum
Glasstire: Rothko Chapel Breaks Ground on Expanded North Campus
Glasstire: San Antonio Organization Opens a New Gallery
Glasstire: Center Point Art Opens Exhibition Featuring Artist-in-Residence
Glasstire: Arlington Museum of Art Moves to a New Building
Glasstire: The Blaffer Art Museum Names Interim Director
Glasstire: Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Appoints New Director of Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens
Glasstire: Changes are Coming to the MFAH’s Core Residency Program
Glasstire: Emily Sano to Retire from the San Antonio Museum of Art
Glasstire: San Antonio Museum of Art Appoints Kristopher Driggers Associate Curator of Latin American Art
Glasstire: Daisy Nam Departs Ballroom Marfa; Joins the Wattis Institute in California
Glasstire: Marla Price to Retire from the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Glasstire: Amon Carter Museum Appoints María Beatriz H. Carrión as Assistant Curator of Photographs
Glasstire: University of Texas Names Max Fields as Director of the Visual Arts Center
Glasstire: Big Medium Announces Departure of Executive Director Shea Little; Launches Search for Managing Director

0 comment

You may also like

A Field Guide to Austin Alternative Spaces

August 22, 2015

10 Works from the Venice Biennale that I...

June 11, 2022

Hear Sound Art Across Texas this Spring

January 22, 2022

Sign up Now! Artist Can Apply for West...

January 17, 2019

East Austin Studio Tour 2019: Weekend 1

November 19, 2019

Enrique Chagoya’s Superheroes and Super Villains

August 19, 2019

Top Five March 17, 2016

March 17, 2016

World’s Largest Mum On View at Arlington Museum...

October 8, 2019

Blaffer Receives $1 Million Gift

December 27, 2015

Theaster Gates Brings Free Performance to El Dorado...

December 4, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: