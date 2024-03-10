Art Dirt: Cheech Marin Talks Texas Art

Brandon Zech talks with actor, comedian, and art collector Cheech Marin about how he came to collect Chicano art, the Texas artists he’s looking at today, and his museum, The Cheech, in Riverside, California.

“The other great center of Chicano art was San Antonio, because they had a lot of artists and they supported them, but there was no director of any major museum that wanted to put their neck on the block and say yeah this is Chicano art. They loved me as a comedian but they weren’t so sure about me as an authority on Chicano art, because these guys had studied it all their life and had unpaid student loans to prove it, so who is this doper comedian to say what’s what about Chicano art?”

