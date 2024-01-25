Andy Warhol Foundation Awards $4 Million to 50 Art Organizations

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced the recipients of its Fall 2023 grants, totaling over $4 million. Houston-based Aurora Picture Show and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) are among the 50 awardees. Grants have been awarded for program support, exhibitions, and curatorial research fellowships.

In a press release Joel Wachs, President of the foundation, stated, “As socio-political tensions, cultural inequities, and environmental crises persist, it is imperative that arts organizations continue to cultivate the expressive capacities of artists. By providing artists with financial, material, and intellectual resources, as well as public platforms and engaged audiences, these organizations support the development of works that can offer new entry points to stalemated conversations.”

The multi-year program grants provide support for visual arts programming such as residencies, public art works, performances, lectures, publications, and professional development opportunities for artists. Awards range from $60,000 to $100,000, with Aurora receiving the maximum amount available. Last year, The Contemporary Austin received funds in support of its current exhibition The Land, and Project Row Houses received a grant to fund programming around its 30th anniversary celebration. Other notable recipients of the program grants for this year include NXTHVN in New Haven, Connecticut; the Native American Community Development Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota; REDCAT, the California Institute for the Arts’ contemporary arts center in Valencia, California; and Afro Charities in Baltimore, Maryland.

Exhibition support grants can be used for solo, two-person, or thematic group exhibitions, and are intended to support shows of artists whose work is underrecognized, yet has had a significant impact on current and upcoming generations of artists. Last year, The Menil Collection received a grant in support of its forthcoming exhibition Ruth Asawa: Drawings, which opens later this spring. Like the program grants, exhibition grants range from $60,000 to $100,000, with CAMH receiving the maximum award. Though specific details of how the organization intends to use its funds have not been shared publicly, the press release indicates that the grant will support three exhibitions. Other recipients from across the U.S. include the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Birmingham Museum of Art in Alabama, and Hawai’i Contemporary in Honolulu.

Curatorial Research Fellowships were awarded to Naz Cuguoglu at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, California; Monique Moss at the Louisiana Museum of African American History in New Orleans, Louisiana; Sofia Bastidas Vivar (who formerly held various positions with the Southern Methodist University’s Art Department in Dallas) at Ruta del Castro in Mexico City, and Stefan Kalmar and Tristan Bera at Semiotext(e) in Los Angeles, California.

See the full list of recipients and learn more about the Warhol Foundation’s 2023 grants via the organization’s website.