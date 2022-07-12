Women & Their Work Receives $100K Grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced the recipients of its Spring 2022 grants. Of the fifty organizations receiving a total of $3.9 million, Austin-based Women & Their Work was the only Texas organization to be selected as an awardee.

Women & Their Work, a nonprofit visual and performing arts organization dedicated to supporting female identifying artists, will receive $100,000 over two years. The funds will support the organization’s solo exhibition series, which will feature upcoming shows by Alejandra Almuelle, Elizabeth Chapin, Dan Jian, Yuni Lee, Monica Martinez, VLM, and Grace Nicole.

In a press release announcing the award, Rachel Bers the Program Director for The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts said, “As women’s rights are being challenged and the perspectives of underrepresented and marginalized women are being silenced, it is increasingly important to shore up opportunities for artists to be seen and heard. The foundation is pleased to support Center for Women & Their Work’s commitment to providing financial and technical resources to women artists in Texas, enabling them to create works that confront repression and erasure.”

This award is the second that Women & Their Work has received from The Andy Warhol Foundation. Twenty-five years ago, the foundation funded Women & Their Work’s production of catalogs documenting its solo exhibitions. Since then, the organization has produced over 130 catalogs, each including a commissioned essay. As a whole, these high-quality catalogs document the history of female artists working in Texas. Catalogs are available at Women & Their Work, and select catalogs over the years have been sent to museums and art libraries across the United States.