Dallas Museum of Art to Launch “FREE First Sundays” in 2024

Earlier this month the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) announced the launch of Access for All, a two-year commitment (from 2024 to 2026) to offer free admission to ticketed exhibitions on the first Sunday of each month.

This initiative is funded by the Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All initiative, a three-year funding program that invests $40 million in 64 museums across the U.S., including four Texas institutions: the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the Art Museum of South Texas, the San Antonio Museum of Art, and the DMA. Access for All is intended to increase access to museums across the country.

In a press release announcing the DMA’s FREE First Sundays program, Agustín Arteaga, the museum’s Eugene McDermott Director, said, “Providing access to art for all is an essential tenet of our institution. We are grateful to the Art Bridges Foundation for helping us expand upon our free general admission offerings to extend a welcoming hand to each and every corner of our community.”

The inaugural FREE First Sunday event will take place on January 7, 2024. Museum visitors will have the opportunity to view Abraham Ángel: Between Wonder and Seduction, Afro-Atlantic Histories, and He Said/She Said: Contemporary Women Artists Interject, typically a $40 value, at no cost. In addition to free access to exhibitions, the DMA will also offer an Open Studio program from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a docent-led Collection Highlights Tour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ticket reservations are not required for the FREE First Sundays events. Learn more and plan your visit at the DMA’s website.