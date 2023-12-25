Happy Holidays from Glasstire!

Happy Holidays from all of us here at Glasstire!

See Glasstire’s past holiday card commissions by John Forse, Carlos Hernandez, Emily Peacock, Erin Miller, Juan de Dios Mora, The Center for Imaginative Cartography and Research, and Eric Pearce.

Jeffrey Dell has headed the Printmaking department at Texas State University for over 20 years and currently lives in San Marcos, Texas. Past exhibitions include the International Print Center of New York; The Print Center of Philadelphia; Rochester Contemporary Art Center; Art Palace Gallery, Houston; and Galleri Urbane, Dallas, among many others. Dell was commissioned by The LINE Hotel to produce two large unique editions for their newest location in Austin, Texas, in 2018, and his work is in the collection of the city’s Blanton Museum of Art. Dell received his MFA from the University of New Mexico at Albuquerque.