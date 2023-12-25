Happy Holidays from Glasstire!

by Glasstire December 25, 2023
Happy Holidays from all of us here at Glasstire!

A cake-looking form made of many different colors is cut open to revel red and green stripes.

Illustration for Glasstire by San Marcos artist Jeffrey Dell

See Glasstire’s past holiday card commissions by John ForseCarlos HernandezEmily PeacockErin Miller, Juan de Dios Mora, The Center for Imaginative Cartography and Research, and Eric Pearce.

Jeffrey Dell has headed the Printmaking department at Texas State University for over 20 years and currently lives in San Marcos, Texas. Past exhibitions include the International Print Center of New York; The Print Center of Philadelphia; Rochester Contemporary Art Center; Art Palace Gallery, Houston; and Galleri Urbane, Dallas, among many others. Dell was commissioned by The LINE Hotel to produce two large unique editions for their newest location in Austin, Texas, in 2018, and his work is in the collection of the city’s Blanton Museum of Art. Dell received his MFA from the University of New Mexico at Albuquerque.

