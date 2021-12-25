Happy Holidays from Glasstire!

by Glasstire December 25, 2021
Happy Holidays from all of us here at Glasstire!

Print by Houston artists The Center for Imaginative Cartography and Research

Illustration for Glasstire by Houston artists The Center for Imaginative Cartography and Research

See Glasstire’s past holiday card commissions by John ForseCarlos HernandezEmily Peacock, Erin Miller, and Juan de Dios Mora.

About The Center for Imaginative Cartography and Research
The Center for Imaginative Cartography and Research is a collaborative project, started in 2011, between Erik Sultzer and Emily Halbardier. Together, they explore and document relationships between creative production, community, and place. Erik Sultzer was born and raised in Western Kansas, and received his BFA in Painting from the University of Kansas. Emily Halbardier was born and raised in Houston, and received her BFA in Painting from the University of Houston. Both artists received their MFAs in Studio Art from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and are currently living and working together in the Houston area. Activities include walking, sharing, zine making, beer brewing, mixed-media installations, public lectures, educational workshops, critical writing, baking bread, fermenting everything, and spending time with others.

