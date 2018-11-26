Get in the Holiday Spirit with these Upcoming Art Shows, Museum Events, & More

We’re into the holidays now, and various Texas museums, art galleries, and other venues are putting up exhibitions, organizing community events, and preparing activities to help the art-going public get in the holiday spirit. While some of these events are one night only, others go on for the entire month of December, and some spill over into January of 2019. If there’s a holiday-themed or related event that we haven’t included in this list, please leave a comment to let us and others know about it.
Houston
What: Christmas Art Show
When: November 27 – December 31
Where: Conroe Art League (127 Simonton St)
More: The Conroe Art League’s 4th annual Christmas art exhibition includes affordable works by the League’s members.
What: Holiday Brews on the Bayou
When: December 1, 2-6PM
Where: Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens (6003 Memorial Dr)
More: An event featuring beer tasting, music from Richard Brown Trio and Bob Luna, and tours of Bayou Bend’s historic house and 14 acres of gardens.
What: Cocktails in the Ballroom
When: December 14, 6:30-8:30PM
Where: Eldorado Ballroom (2310 Elgin Street)
More: An evening of music, adult hot chocolate, and more. The event is also a membership drive — a ticket to the event includes a 2019 membership to Project Row Houses.
What: Stuff Your Stockings Art Show
When: December 15, 5-9PM
Where: Hardy & Nance Studios (902 Hardy St)
More: A holiday-themed art show featuring artworks priced at $100 or less.
What: Christmas Village at Bayou Bend
When: December 14 – January 5, 2019
Where: Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens (6003 Memorial Dr)
More: The MFAH will again decorate Bayou Bend with lights and faux snow. Visit to hear carolers, meet Santa Claus, go sledding, and more.
Dallas-Fort Worth
What: Holly Jolly Pop-Up
When: November 30 – January 5, 2019
Where: WAAS Gallery (2790 Logan St)
More: WAAS Gallery is being transformed into a giant photo booth, featuring five holiday-themed rooms perfect for selfies.
What: Holiday Stroll
When: December 1, 8AM-9PM
Where: Old Town Lewisville
More: An event featuring a parade, a petting zoo, performances, art activities from the Visual Art League of Lewisville, and more.
Austin
What: Nacimientos: Traditional Nativity Scenes from Mexico & Chapel Shrine: Paintings by John Patrick Cobb
When: December 7 – January 8, 2019
Where: Mexic-Arte Museum (419 Congress Ave)
More: The Mexic-Arte Museum is presenting two art shows to help get you in the holiday mood.
San Antonio
What: Sala Diaz Winter Warmer
When: December 1, 7-10PM
Where: Sala Diaz (517 Stieren St)
More: An event celebrating the opening of a solo exhibition at Sala Diaz by San Antonio artist Amada Miller. The event features drinks, homemade pozole, and more.
What: Visions of Santa: A Magical Holiday Exhibition
When: December 19 – December 31
Where: San Antonio Art League (30 King William St)
More: An exhibition featuring 45 Santa portraits by artist Billy Keen.
East Texas
What: Festival of Trees
When: November 19 – January 7, 2019
Where: Museum of East Texas, Lufkin (503 North Second St)
More: For this show, 162 trees have been decorated by artists, businesses, and community members.
What: Old Time Vintage Christmas Display
When: December 1 – December 30
Where: Cole Art Center, Nacogdoches (329 East Main St)
More: A display featuring old ornaments, decorations, dolls, toys and candy boxes. Most objects on view are more than 100 years old.
What: Free Holiday Tours
When: December 1-2; 8-9; 15-16
Where: W.H. Stark House, Orange (610 Main Ave)
More: Get a free tour of the W.H. Stark House in Orange, Texas. Reservations are required.
What: Holiday Tree Lighting Party
When: December 6, 4-6PM
Where: Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Beaumont (500 Main St)
More: Beaumont’s Downtown Museum District presents its annual holiday tree-lighting event on the grounds of the Art Museum of Southeast Texas and the Texas Energy Museum. The evening will feature photos with Santa Claus, ornament making events, and more.
The Panhandle
What: Christmas Open House
When: November 30, 6-9PM
Where: Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, Canyon (2401 4th Ave)
More: An event featuring photos with Santa Claus, crafting, Christmas stories, music, and more.
South Texas
What: Tis the Season Group Show
When: November 2 – November 30
Where: Port Aransas Art Center (104 N. Alister St)
More: An art show featuring affordable works, from pottery, stained glass, and mosaics to artist-made jewelry, glass tiles, plaques and more.
What: 9th Annual Christmas Tree Forest: A Reading Wonderland
When: November 17 – December 8. Family fun day from 10AM-2PM December 8
Where: Art Museum of South Texas, Corpus Christi (1902 N. Shoreline Blvd)
More: An exhibition featuring Christmas trees decorated to mirror the themes of children’s books.
What: First Friday Annual Holiday Party
When: December 7, 5:30-7:30PM
Where: Port Aransas Art Center (104 N. Alister St)
More: An event featuring food, shopping, live music, and more.