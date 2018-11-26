Get in the Holiday Spirit with these Upcoming Art Shows, Museum Events, & More

We’re into the holidays now, and various Texas museums, art galleries, and other venues are putting up exhibitions, organizing community events, and preparing activities to help the art-going public get in the holiday spirit. While some of these events are one night only, others go on for the entire month of December, and some spill over into January of 2019. If there’s a holiday-themed or related event that we haven’t included in this list, please leave a comment to let us and others know about it.

Houston

What: Christmas Art Show

When: November 27 – December 31

Where: Conroe Art League (127 Simonton St)

More: The Conroe Art League’s 4th annual Christmas art exhibition includes affordable works by the League’s members.

What: Holiday Brews on the Bayou

When: December 1, 2-6PM

Where: Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens (6003 Memorial Dr)

More: An event featuring beer tasting, music from Richard Brown Trio and Bob Luna, and tours of Bayou Bend’s historic house and 14 acres of gardens.

What: Cocktails in the Ballroom

When: December 14, 6:30-8:30PM

Where: Eldorado Ballroom (2310 Elgin Street)

More: An evening of music, adult hot chocolate, and more. The event is also a membership drive — a ticket to the event includes a 2019 membership to Project Row Houses.

What: Stuff Your Stockings Art Show

When: December 15, 5-9PM

Where: Hardy & Nance Studios (902 Hardy St)

More: A holiday-themed art show featuring artworks priced at $100 or less.

What: Christmas Village at Bayou Bend

When: December 14 – January 5, 2019

Where: Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens (6003 Memorial Dr)

More: The MFAH will again decorate Bayou Bend with lights and faux snow. Visit to hear carolers, meet Santa Claus, go sledding, and more.

Dallas-Fort Worth

What: Holly Jolly Pop-Up

When: November 30 – January 5, 2019

Where: WAAS Gallery (2790 Logan St)

More: WAAS Gallery is being transformed into a giant photo booth, featuring five holiday-themed rooms perfect for selfies.

What: Holiday Stroll

When: December 1, 8AM-9PM

Where: Old Town Lewisville

More: An event featuring a parade, a petting zoo, performances, art activities from the Visual Art League of Lewisville, and more.

Austin

What: Nacimientos: Traditional Nativity Scenes from Mexico & Chapel Shrine: Paintings by John Patrick Cobb

When: December 7 – January 8, 2019

Where: Mexic-Arte Museum (419 Congress Ave)

More: The Mexic-Arte Museum is presenting two art shows to help get you in the holiday mood.

San Antonio

What: Sala Diaz Winter Warmer

When: December 1, 7-10PM

Where: Sala Diaz (517 Stieren St)

More: An event celebrating the opening of a solo exhibition at Sala Diaz by San Antonio artist Amada Miller. The event features drinks, homemade pozole, and more.

What: Visions of Santa: A Magical Holiday Exhibition

When: December 19 – December 31

Where: San Antonio Art League (30 King William St)

More: An exhibition featuring 45 Santa portraits by artist Billy Keen.

East Texas

What: Festival of Trees

When: November 19 – January 7, 2019

Where: Museum of East Texas, Lufkin (503 North Second St)

More: For this show, 162 trees have been decorated by artists, businesses, and community members.

What: Old Time Vintage Christmas Display

When: December 1 – December 30

Where: Cole Art Center, Nacogdoches (329 East Main St)

More: A display featuring old ornaments, decorations, dolls, toys and candy boxes. Most objects on view are more than 100 years old.

What: Free Holiday Tours

When: December 1-2; 8-9; 15-16

Where: W.H. Stark House, Orange (610 Main Ave)

More: Get a free tour of the W.H. Stark House in Orange, Texas. Reservations are required.

What: Holiday Tree Lighting Party

When: December 6, 4-6PM

Where: Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Beaumont (500 Main St)

More: Beaumont’s Downtown Museum District presents its annual holiday tree-lighting event on the grounds of the Art Museum of Southeast Texas and the Texas Energy Museum. The evening will feature photos with Santa Claus, ornament making events, and more.

The Panhandle

What: Christmas Open House

When: November 30, 6-9PM

Where: Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, Canyon (2401 4th Ave)

More: An event featuring photos with Santa Claus, crafting, Christmas stories, music, and more.

South Texas

What: Tis the Season Group Show

When: November 2 – November 30

Where: Port Aransas Art Center (104 N. Alister St)

More: An art show featuring affordable works, from pottery, stained glass, and mosaics to artist-made jewelry, glass tiles, plaques and more.

What: 9th Annual Christmas Tree Forest: A Reading Wonderland

When: November 17 – December 8. Family fun day from 10AM-2PM December 8

Where: Art Museum of South Texas, Corpus Christi (1902 N. Shoreline Blvd)

More: An exhibition featuring Christmas trees decorated to mirror the themes of children’s books.

What: First Friday Annual Holiday Party

When: December 7, 5:30-7:30PM

Where: Port Aransas Art Center (104 N. Alister St)

More: An event featuring food, shopping, live music, and more.