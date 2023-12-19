Video: On the Road: Visiting the Rockport Center for the Arts in Rockport, Texas

A year ago, the Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) opened its new 1.2-acre, $12.5 million campus, which features multiple gallery spaces and education classrooms, a culinary center, a convention center, and an outdoor sculpture garden.

After the organization and its staff settled into the building, Glasstire visited to learn more about the Center’s history, what it is doing now, and about its ambitions moving forward. The video profile below features interviews with the RCA’s Executive Director Luis Purón and its former Curator Elena Rodriguez. It also includes an interview with Padre Island-based sculptor Kent Ullberg, whose exhibition Feathers & Flippers was on view over the summer of 2023.