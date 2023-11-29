Executive Director Lisa Shaw to Depart Galveston Arts Center

The Galveston Arts Center (GAC), a nonprofit contemporary art organization on The Strand in Galveston, has announced the upcoming departure of its Executive Director, Lisa Shaw. According to a press release from GAC, Ms. Shaw will step down in January “to pursue the next steps in her career and continue her engagement with the Galveston community.” Ms. Shaw’s connection to Galveston goes back to when she came to the island following her time earning a MA in Museum Sciences at Texas Tech University. She initially worked as an intern for Galveston’s American Undersea Warfare Center at Seawolf Park; she eventually became the Center’s Director.

Ms. Shaw has been in her current position at GAC since 2018, when she succeeded Interim Executive Director Joanna Bremer. The press release from GAC highlights the “pivotal role” she played in expanding the organization’s reach, “strengthening community partnerships, and enhancing the overall impact of the organization.” It also celebrates her role in guiding GAC through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the news of Ms. Shaw’s departure, GAC’s Board of Directors released the following statement:

“Lisa is a valued leader and a treasured colleague. Her dedication to the mission of the Galveston Arts Center has set the stage for the next chapter of advancing the value of the arts in our community. The Board is grateful for Lisa and her time with us. We look forward to seeing her light shine brightly in her future endeavors.”

This past summer, William Sarradet wrote a review for Glassitre that highlighted the types of exhibitions GAC has hosted during Ms. Shaw’s tenure.

In related news, GAC is actively searching for its next ED. The organization seeks a candidate who will “build upon the foundation laid by Ms. Shaw and to guide the organization into its next exciting phase.” The job posting is listed on the GAC website, where interested parties may also find more general information about the organization.