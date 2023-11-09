Corpus Christi’s Art Museum of South Texas Offers Free Admission This Winter

The Art Museum of South Texas (AMST) in Corpus Christi has announced that admission to the museum will be free from now through January 3, 2024.

With support from H-E-B, the Texas-based supermarket chain, the museum is waiving admission costs this holiday season. Additionally, H-E-B has purchased 30 Christmas trees to be given to area-families in need. The trees will first go on display as part of the museum’s annual Christmas Tree Forest, and then will be taken down and distributed to families.

In a press release, Rob Hall, H-E-B Group Vice President – Gulf Coast, said, “As long standing supporters of the Art Museum of South Texas, we are always looking for fun and exciting ways for families to create memories. Free admission to the museum will create accessibility for families during the holiday season.”

The annual Christmas Tree Forest has been a part of the museum’s winter celebrations since 1972. In 2009, the Junior League of Corpus Christi, an organization of women focused on leadership and community impact, began organizing the event. Each year, trees are decorated by local students, teachers, and families in the theme of a children’s book.

Sara Morgan, Director of AMST, noted, “The Christmas Tree Forest is always one of our most popular exhibitions with many families making it an annual tradition to visit while the trees are on display. We are excited to expand access to the Forest and hope that members of our community who have never had the opportunity to view the Christmas Tree Forest will enjoy this special event with their friends and family.”

The Christmas Tree Forest opens on Saturday, November 18 and will be on view for a month. On December 9, the museum will host a free Family Fun Day with art activities, live entertainment, and photos with Santa. Learn more about these and other upcoming events at AMST via the museum’s website.