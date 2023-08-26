The Cedars Union Welcomes 2023-2024 Cohort Artists

Last month The Cedars Union, a nonprofit arts incubator in Dallas, welcomed 16 new artists for its 2023 – 2024 cohort.

Established in 2015, The Cedars Union is a 7,000-square-foot building with artist studios and shared workspaces. The organization hosts 18-month cohorts to provide affordable studio space and resources to local artists. Along with studios ranging from 64 to 200 square feet, artists also gain 24/7 access to tools and equipment, artist member critiques, and programs led by their peers.

The current cohort will run from July 5, 2023 through December 31, 2024. Cohort members include Iris Bechtol, Victoria Brill, Dakari Butler, Christian Cruz, Alec DeJesus, Arthur Fields, Lauren Fleniken, Charles Gray, Christina Hahn, Assandre Jean-Baptiste, Christopher Sonny Martinez, Dora Reynosa, Reyna Ramirez, Leili Tavallaei, Eric Thayer, and Amy Zapien.

The cohort artists were selected by a panel of jurors including Daisha Board, a Dallas-based gallerist; Jennifer Klos, a curator and art advisor for private collections; Joshua Goode, an artist and professor at Tarrant County College, South Campus; Vivian Li, the Lupe Murchison Curator of Contemporary Art at Dallas Museum of Art; and Hatziel Flores, a self-taught artist based in Dallas.

In a social media post, The Cedars Union noted, “This group of artists represents a wide array of experience, backgrounds, and media, continuing the union’s commitment to enriching and diversifying Dallas’s art scene.”

Learn more about each of the 2023-2024 cohort artists via The Cedars Union’s website.