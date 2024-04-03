Artpace San Antonio, an artist residency program, and The Cedars Union, an arts incubator in Dallas, have announced new hires and promotions.

At the end of February, The Cedars Union (The CU) appointed Emma Vernon as its Director of Development and Marketing, and Taylor Gibson as Programs Manager. In a press release announcing the appointments, Caroline Kim, President of The CU Board of Directors, said, “2024 will prove to be a transformational year for The Cedars Union in so many exciting ways — not the least of which includes the hiring of two key staff positions and a commitment to continue to grow and diversify our Board. With greatest appreciation to a shoestring staff for the Herculean efforts of the past year, we are ready to continue visioning for the future with thoughtful, strategic planning and growth. Our artists, members, supporters, and partner communities will discover new ways to engage and create — you will see and hear more from us throughout the year.”

In her role as Director of Development and Marketing, Ms. Vernon will enhance the organization’s promotional efforts and relationship building while exploring new opportunities to grow its capacity. Ms. Vernon brings with her a wealth of experience having worked at other local nonprofits, including the Dallas Zoo and the Dallas Museum of Art. Additionally, she has volunteered her time with the Video Association of Dallas and Texas Vignette.

As Programs Manager, Taylor Gibson will oversee The CU’s cohort and artist member programs. Mr. Gibson holds an MFA in Studio Art with a focus in printmaking from the University of North Texas and a BFA in Printmaking from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Beyond his printmaking expertise, Mr. Gibson has a background in ceramic sculpture and installation art.

This week, Artpace announced the promotion of Ada Genitempo to the position of Residencies and Exhibitions Manager, and the hiring of Elena Hernandez-Peña as Communications Manager.

Ms. Genitempo holds a BFA in Studio Art and Photography from the University of Arizona. Prior to joining Artpace, she held positions at the Judd Foundation in Marfa and the Center for Creative Photography in Tucson, Arizona. Since December 2022, she served as the Archives and Programs Associate at Artpace. In addition to her work for the organization, Ms. Genitempo is a member of the San Antonio Arts Commission’s Public Art Committee. In a press release, she noted, “My aim is to support emerging artists and the individuals that continue to foster accessible and inspiring art spaces for the cultural community.”

Ms. Hernandez-Peña is a native San Antonian who has spent the past six years living and working in rural areas of West Texas. She studied photography at the Santa Fe University of Art and Design and is interested in Latinx Art History, folk art, alternative photographic processes, and contemporary art. Of her new role at Artpace, Ms. Hernandez-Peña remarked, “As the new Communications Manager at Artpace, I am dedicated to broadening access to contemporary art in San Antonio. My goal while I am at Artpace is to connect with diverse communities, ensuring that art becomes a shared experience for all. I would also like to spotlight the legacy Artpace has created over the last few decades that has greatly contributed to San Antonio’s cultural landscape.”