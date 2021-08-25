Artist Residency Open Calls: General Encouragement and Two to Consider

Texas is fortunate to have great artist resources all over the state. Among these are artist residency opportunities, including two noteworthy programs now accepting applications.

Located approximately an hour southeast of Dallas, the Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency (formerly known as 100W) boasts a number of sites scattered around the small town’s downtown, walkable area. Open to United States residents and international applicants alike, the program offers studio and housing accommodations for two to three months for artists, and one to two months for writers.

The residency also maintains Anteroom, a window-front gallery that hosts exhibitions of resident artwork, among others. Storefront, the residency’s latest addition, serves as a bookshop and programming space. In addition to offering literature and displaying art relevant to the program, Storefront serves as a place for workshops, talks, and other community-focused events.

“What makes the Corsicana residency so unique is the people that put it all together, the building that houses the residency, and the diamond-in-the-rough quality of the city itself,” says Houston artist and 2017 resident Bradley Kerl. “I can’t speak highly enough of Kyle and all the people/artists/writers/etc. that make the place tick. Through the residency program, I’ve made life-long friends, and I hold an immense sense of pride in what they have accomplished there and what the future holds.”

The application deadline for Corsicana’s 2022 residency is September 1. For more details and to apply, click here.

Open to Texas-based artists, Artpace in San Antonio is currently conducting its Texas Open Call as part of its longtime, acclaimed International Artist-in-Residence program. Offering three residencies per year, each round gathers one Texas artist, one national artist, and one international artist under one roof for eight weeks.

Residents are provided with a furnished apartment and studio/exhibition space, and also receive travel reimbursement to and from San Antonio, a living stipend, and a production budget up to $10,000. Each residency culminates with a solo exhibition at Artpace.

“I think what makes this residency unique is that it feels small and intimate, but really it is very dynamic,” says Fort Worth artist and 2020 Artpace resident Letitia Huckaby. “You have a huge team, quietly working on behalf of the artists. I would highly recommend this residency to other artists. It was a huge turning point in my career.”

The application deadline for the Artpace 2023 Texas Open Call is September 30. For more details and to apply, click here.

While these programs are currently accepting applications, keep an eye out across the state for other future opportunities. Other artist residency programs, to name a few, include the Charles Adams Studio Project in Lubbock (CASP), Chinati Foundation’s Artists in Residence in Marfa, Galveston Artist Residency (GAR) in Galveston, Lawndale’s Artist Studio Program in Houston, and many others.