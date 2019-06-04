Artpace Accepting Applications for 2019 Texas Open Call

The San Antonio artist residency and exhibition space Artpace announced this week that it is now accepting applications for its annual Texas Open Call. Open to artists living and working in the state, the open call’s applicant pool is essentially a shortlist for the institution’s acclaimed International Artist-in-Residence Program. According to Artpace, more than 100 artists who have applied to the program have received studios visits with curators or Artpace staff, and many have had exhibition opportunities.

Along with national and international artists, over the year three artists based in the state are chosen for Artpace’s two-month residency program (one session each in the spring, summer and fall), with residents receiving housing, studio space, $10,000 for exhibition production, and a $6,000 stipend.

For the 2019 application round, studio visits are expected to take place in 2020, with residency opportunities in 2021. Applications to the open call are $15, or free for Artpace members, and are due by August 2, 2019. For more information about eligibility, please see below, via Artpace.

“The Texas Open Call opportunity is available only to artists currently living and working in Texas. Texas must have been the artist’s primary residence for at least one year at the time of application. Applicants from other states or countries will not be considered. Current students, Artpace staff, and members of the Board of Directors—as well as their spouses or domestic partners and immediate family—are not eligible to apply. Past Artpace artist residents are not eligible for future Artpace residencies.”