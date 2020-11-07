Catch These Fort Worth Community Art Center Shows Closing This Weekend

Fort Worth Community Arts Center has six current exhibitions closing this weekend. I visited the space last week and the images below show the variety of artists and media in the multi-gallery building that once housed the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Works currently on view are from artists Dameon Lester (through December 12); Amplified…Answering the Clarion Call, curated by Deborah Peoples (through November 7); Ron Crouch’s Then & Now (through November 7); Our Faces, Our Voices, a group show featuring Jeremy Biggers, Ari Brielle, Dr. Valerie Bennett Gillespie, Riley Holloway and others (through November 7); Raul Rene Gonzalez’s Doing Werk (through November 7); and Charles Gray’s Not For Sale, also through the weekend.