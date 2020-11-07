Catch These Fort Worth Community Art Center Shows Closing This Weekend

by Christopher Blay November 7, 2020
Fort Worth Community Arts Center has six current exhibitions closing this weekend. I visited the space last week and the images below show the variety of artists and media in the multi-gallery building that once housed the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Works currently on view are from artists Dameon Lester (through December 12); Amplified…Answering the Clarion Call, curated by Deborah Peoples (through November 7); Ron Crouch’s Then & Now (through November 7); Our Faces, Our Voices, a group show featuring Jeremy Biggers, Ari Brielle, Dr. Valerie Bennett Gillespie, Riley Holloway and others (through November 7); Raul Rene Gonzalez’s Doing Werk (through November 7); and Charles Gray’s Not For Sale, also through the weekend.

Charles Gray "Not For Sale".

Charles Gray, “Not For Sale”.

 

Charles Gray installation view

Charles Gray, “Not For Sale” installation view.

 

Ari Brielle Altar (Self)

Ari Brielle, Altar (Self).

 

Our Faces, Our Voices, Installation View

“Our Faces, Our Voices,” installation view.

 

Madelyn Sneed Grays "Two Strikes"

Madelyn Sneed Grays “Two Strikes”.

 

Raul Rene Gonzalez's -Teach one, Teach 2-2020

Raul Rene Gonzalez’s “Teach one, Teach 2-2020”.

 

Raul Rene Gonzalez's Power Drill Lesson With My Daughter

Raul Rene Gonzalez’s “Power Drill Lesson With My Daughter.”

 

Raul Rene Gonzalez installation view

Raul Rene Gonzalez “Werk” installation view.

 

Ron Crouch Installation view

Ron Crouch exhibition installation view.

 

Ron Crouch-Untitled-Brothers

Ron Crouch “Untitled, Brothers.”

 

Amplified

Amplified.

