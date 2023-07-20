The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to Receive $100K Grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation

by Jessica Fuentes July 20, 2023
Earlier this month the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced that it is awarding $4 million to 49 arts organizations and museums through its Spring 2023 grants program. The only Texas-based organization among the grantees is The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. 

In a press release announcing the grants, Joel Wachs, the Foundation President stated, “The Spring 2023 grantees have demonstrated admirable dedication to nurturing experimental artistic practice, providing artists with platforms from which to participate in critical cultural exchanges. The Foundation’s support empowers institutions and the artists they serve to revisit and question accepted histories, highlight overlooked and underrepresented voices, and promote innovation and creativity.” 

The grants are awarded in three categories: Program Support (over two years), Exhibition Support, and Curatorial Research Fellowships. The awards for program support range from $60,000 to $100,000. Awardees include Art21 in New York City; the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts in Omaha, Nebraska; 516 ARTS in Albuquerque, New Mexico; New Orleans Film Society; RedLine in Denver, Colorado; and others. 

The grants in support of curatorial research fellowships range from $40,000 to $50,000. Awardees include The Bronx Museum of the Arts; the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center in Los Angeles, California; Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art/UC Davis, in Davis, California; and Terremoto in Mexico City.

Exhibition support grants range from $60,000 to $100,000 and among the awardees are the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; the Dia Art Foundation in New York; the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.; Moderna Museet in Stockholm, Sweden; and others. The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth was granted $100,000 in support of a forthcoming exhibition tentatively titled Dreams for Emancipation.

A headshot of curator María Elena Ortiz.

María Elena Ortiz. Image courtesy of The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

The show, which is slated to be open next spring, is being organized by curator María Elena Ortiz, who joined the Modern last fall. A representative for the Modern shared that Dreams for Emancipation will feature Surrealist works by artists from the Caribbean and the United States from the 1940s to the present. They provided the following description of the show: “Centered on Afro-surrealism and Afrofuturism, the exhibition narrates the story of Black artists transforming the modernist movement into an aesthetic to explore Black existence.”

A photograph of a mixed media work by Myrlande Constant.

Myrlande Constant, “Tout Ko Feray Se Dife,”
2022, beads, sequins, and tassels on fabric, 56.5 × 65 inches. © Myrlande Constant. Courtesy of the artist and Fort Gansevoort.

To learn more about the Andy Warhol Foundation grantees, visit the organization’s website.

