Artist Roxy Pain Needs a Studio Assistant

Attention artists! NYC-based Roxy Paine, whose crowd-pleasing sculpture Conjoined (2007) is permanently installed on the lawn of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, is seeking an artist assistant “…to assist in the painting, fabrication and assembly of works in both inside and outside locations.” The opportunity is to work with the internationally renowned artist directly, as well as a member of Paine’s studio team, to “help develop and build an art and architecture foundation in the mountains of Montana.”

Some duties and responsibilities include wood shop equipment use and maintenance, organization of supplies, fabrication and installation work, as well as studio landscaping and ground maintenance. If you are willing to learn how to fabricate with epoxy, resin, plaster, mold making and more, the studio assistant opportunity could be a good one.

Applicants must, however, have some art-making and shop experience, not limited to the following: