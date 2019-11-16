[Sponsored] Podcast: An Interview with The Modern Curator Alison Hearst

by Glasstire November 16, 2019
Martine Gutierrez Queer Rage at the Fort Worth Modern museum in Texas

Martine Gutierrez, Queer Rage, Imagine Life-Size, and I’m Tyra, p66-67 from Indigenous Woman, 2018, C-print mounted on Sintra. Edition of 8, plus 2 AP 42 × 56 in. Courtesy of the Artist and RYAN LEE Gallery, NY.

Christina Rees talks with Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth curator Alison Hearst about the museum’s acclaimed Focus exhibition series, the politics of art acquisitions, and the work of current Focus artist Martine Gutierrez.

“The way the Focus series works here is that we only work with artists who aren’t in our collection, so there’s a lot of things I’m thinking about when I’m planning these shows: who isn’t represented in our collection? Where are the holes in our acquisitions, and also where are the holes in the exhibition programming in Texas and beyond?” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

This podcast is sponsored by The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and its exhibitions Robyn O’Neil: WE, THE MASSES, on view through February 9, 2020, and FOCUS: Martine Gutierrez, on view through January 12, 2020. For more information on the shows, go here.

