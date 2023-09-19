Houston-Area Artists: Apply Now for Idea Fund Grants

The Idea Fund, a re-granting program funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and administered by DiverseWorks in partnership with Aurora Picture Show and Project Row Houses, has announced its annual open call for Houston-area artists and collectives.

According to the Idea Fund, “Grants will support innovative, experimental, public-facing visual art projects that expand our understanding of how art exists in the world, address community needs, or exemplify new ways of working in, for, and with community.”

The organization will award a total of $60,000 to artists and collectives through $2,500 and $5,000 grants. For the purposes of this call, the Greater-Houston area is being defined as the following counties: Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Waller, Chambers, Liberty, Austin, and Montgomery.

The 2023 grantees included 10 individual artists and two collectives whose projects ranged from installations and workshops to film screenings, and the creation of an artist residency for high school students.

Interested artists are encouraged to participate in an information session prior to applying. An online session will be held on Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m., and an in-person session will be held at Project Row Houses on Monday, October 30, at 6:30 p.m.

The application deadline is Monday, November 13, 2023. Click here to learn more and apply.