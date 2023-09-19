Houston-Area Artists: Apply Now for Idea Fund Grants

by Jessica Fuentes September 19, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Idea Fund, a re-granting program funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and administered by DiverseWorks in partnership with Aurora Picture Show and Project Row Houses, has announced its annual open call for Houston-area artists and collectives.

A designed graphic announcing the 2023-2024 Idea Fund.

The Idea Fund Round 17

According to the Idea Fund, “Grants will support innovative, experimental, public-facing visual art projects that expand our understanding of how art exists in the world, address community needs, or exemplify new ways of working in, for, and with community.” 

The organization will award a total of $60,000 to artists and collectives through $2,500 and $5,000 grants. For the purposes of this call, the Greater-Houston area is being defined as the following counties: Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Waller, Chambers, Liberty, Austin, and Montgomery.

A photograph of shipping container buildings.

Matt Manalo’s Alief Art House, which was a 2023 Idea Fund grantee. Photo: courtesy of the artist

The 2023 grantees included 10 individual artists and two collectives whose projects ranged from installations and workshops to film screenings, and the creation of an artist residency for high school students.

Interested artists are encouraged to participate in an information session prior to applying. An online session will be held on Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m., and an in-person session will be held at Project Row Houses on Monday, October 30, at 6:30 p.m.

The application deadline is Monday, November 13, 2023. Click here to learn more and apply.

0 comment

You may also like

Aurora/Menil BYOB Rescheduled Date (Maybe)

May 23, 2016

Uncanny Homes in Project Row Houses’ “Round 54:...

February 7, 2023

Top Five: November 23, 2017

November 23, 2017

Greater Houston Artists: Idea Fund Opens 15th Grant...

September 14, 2021

What Shall We Do Next? at DiverseWorks

March 11, 2016

2012 Fall Preview

September 6, 2012

‘Not That But This’ Launches New Site with...

June 10, 2015

Apply Now for Round 8 Idea Fund $$$

October 9, 2015

Aurora Picture Show to Honor Video Artist Bill...

September 24, 2013

Project Row Houses Reopens Eldorado Ballroom with Day...

April 4, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: