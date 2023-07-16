The Contemporary Austin Announces Mural Commission by Local Artist

The Contemporary Austin has announced that the next mural on the facade of its Jones Center building will be completed by Austin-based artist Manik Raj Nakra.

The Contemporary launched its mural program in 2021 as a way to engage with the public during a time of social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin-based artist Deborah Roberts was the inaugural artist, followed by the installation of a mural featuring drawings by Daniel Johnston (2022). Most recently, a text-based mural by Jenny Holzer (2022) filled the space.

Mr. Nakra is a self-taught artist whose work has been exhibited at important Austin venues such as Big Medium, Martha’s Contemporary, and Co-Lab Projects, as well as throughout the state. According to The Contemporary’s website, “His paintings and drawings often depict colorful and humorous interactions between humans, deities, and animals that act as a metaphor for the legacies of imperialism and humankind’s impact on the environment.” The museum will work with Mr. Nakra to design the mural, building on his past work.

Though Mr. Nakra has produced smaller-scale murals for UT Austin and Facebook, this commissioned mural for The Contemporary marks the artist’s largest project to date. Mr. Nakra’s mural will be on view from November 2023 through November 2024.