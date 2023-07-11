The Chinati Foundation Announces Changes to its Board of Trustees

The Chinati Foundation/La Fundación Chinati has announced changes to its Board of Trustees, including the recent appointment of José Noé Suro, director of Cerámica Suro in Guadalajara, Mexico, and a newly elected chair and co-chair.

In a press release announcing the Board updates, outgoing chair and co-chair Mack Fowler and Annabell Selldorf remarked, “We are delighted to welcome José to Chinati’s board. His demonstrated commitment to artists, architects, and designers will support Chinati’s mission broadly. We look forward to working with José and benefiting from the fresh and valuable perspectives he will bring to the museum.”

Since leaving his career as a lawyer in 1993, Mr. Suro has transformed his family’s workshop, which initially manufactured dinnerware and decorative objects, into an arts incubator partnering with international artists and architects. Recently, the studio produced tiles for Sarah Crowner’s site-specific installation, Platform, on view at Chinati through July 2024. Also, works produced at Cerámica Suro are currently on view at the Dallas Contemporary.

Additionally, the Chinati Foundation has announced that Lee Baumann Cohn and Sam Hamilton, who have served as trustees since 2018 and 2012, respectively, assumed the roles of board chair and co-chair.

Mr. Cohn and Mr. Hamilton stated, “It is an honor to follow Mack Fowler and Annabelle Selldorf as chair and co-chair of Chinati. We thank them for their many years of service and look forward to their continued stewardship as members of the Board of Trustees.”