Jenny Moore Named Founding Director of Tinworks Art in Montana

by Jessica Fuentes February 15, 2023
Last summer, Jenny Moore stepped down from her role as Director of the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, where she had led the organization for nine years. Earlier this month, Tinworks Art, an art complex in Bozeman, Montana, announced the appointment of Ms. Moore as its founding director.

A photograph of Jenny Moore by Douglas Friedman. Ms. Moore stands with her arms crossed and leans against a cement pillar.

Jenny Moore. Photo by Douglas Friedman.

Tinworks Art was established in 2019 with a board of directors leading the organization. The Board then worked to transform a two-acre fabrication and warehouse complex into an experimental and immersive exhibition space. Since its inception, Tinworks Art has hosted temporary exhibitions, piloted an artist grant program, and has worked to deepen its connection with local and regional audiences.

A photograph of the exterior of the Tinworks Art facility including a close up of a mural with tall warehouse buildings in the background.

Tinworks Art

As the organization grows, Ms. Moore will lead Tinworks Art in developing its site, which like Chinati includes a mix of historic and industrial buildings. She will also help initiate site-specific commissions, and will grow its art programming.

In a press release announcing Ms. Moore’s appointment, Greg Avis, chair of the Tinworks Art board of directors and a member of the search committee stated, “After four years of working to get to this point, the board is delighted to welcome Jenny Moore as our first Director. From her work in Marfa, we know Jenny to be a passionate advocate for artists, artistic production, and community engagement. She has the broad experience, proven leadership skills, and sincere enthusiasm to lead Tinworks Art through this important period of growth and establish it as a distinct cultural hub and artistic innovator in the field of contemporary art in Bozeman, the region, and beyond.”

Ms. Moore commented, “Tinworks Art presents a unique opportunity to build a new organization, one open to unbounded possibilities for artistic experimentation in a spectacular place. I have been drawn to artist centered alternative spaces since my early professional days in New York. Having grown up in a small, rural community, and having spent the last decade in the far west Texas frontier, I believe in the power and potential of places set apart from established art world centers… I’m thrilled to build upon what they have started and [am] honored to be named Tinworks Art’s founding Director.”

Ms. Moore will begin her position in March.

