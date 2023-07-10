The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s Auditorium is Closed for Upgrades

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth closed its auditorium two weeks ago, and the space will remain closed for upgrades through August 3, 2023.

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the construction of the Modern’s current building, designed by renowned architect Tadao Ando. When most people think of the structure, the light-filled galleries, reflecting pond, and outdoor sculptures come to mind. However, the 250-seat theater has also been an important part of the museum.

Each fall and spring, the museum hosts its popular lecture series Tuesday Evenings at the Modern, which invites artists, architects, historians, and critics to speak about relevant topics related to exhibitions and current events. Through other ongoing series such as Magnolia at the Modern, which showcases critically acclaimed, foreign, and independent films, and Modern Kids—Summer Flicks Series, a partnership with Lone Star Film Society to bring children’s movies to the museum, the Modern screens films for a wide range of audiences in the space.

During the closure, the Modern will install state-of-the-art film and sound equipment to upgrade the quality of experiences for its visitors. See a list of upcoming films below via descriptions from the museum, and visit the Modern’s website to see the full schedule following the auditorium’s reopening.

Children of the Sea

Friday August 04, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

Tomboy Ruka is facing a boring summer, and decides to spend it at the coastal aquarium where her father works. There she discovers the aquarium is caring for two orphan brothers, Umi and Sora, who were found in the ocean being raised by dugongs. As she befriends them Ruka discovers the two boys have a mysterious connection to the sea and have some knowledge of the strange events the scientists at the aquarium are studying. Director Ayumu Watanabe (Komi Can’t Communicate, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko) and character designer and animation director Kenichi Konishi (The Deer King, Whisper of the Heart, Ponyo) have created an amazing visual feast showing the power of the natural world.

Roman Holiday

Wednesday August 09, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

William Wyler, 1953

Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann takes off for a night while in Rome. When a sedative she took from her doctor kicks in, however, she falls asleep on a park bench and is found by an American reporter, Joe Bradley, who takes her back to his apartment for safety. At work the next morning, Joe finds out Ann’s regal identity and bets his editor he can get an exclusive interview with her, but romance soon gets in the way.

Kid Flicks: Celebrating Black Stories

Thursday August 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Runtime: 76 min. | Recommended Ages: 9+

Black stories take the spotlight, highlighting films that share the joy, determination, resilience, and complexity of being Black and young. Explore a range of genres and styles in a program that spans the globe. See the full schedule here.

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday

Wednesday August 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Jacques Tati, France, 1953

87 minutes, French with English subtitles

Monsieur Hulot, Jacques Tati’s endearing clown, takes a holiday at a seaside resort, where his presence provokes one catastrophe after another. Tati’s masterpiece of gentle slapstick is a series of effortlessly well-choreographed sight gags involving dogs, boats, and firecrackers; it was the first entry in the Hulot series and the film that launched its maker to international stardom.