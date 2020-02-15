Art Dirt: Terri Thornton & Tuesday Evenings at The Modern

Christina Rees talks to Terri Thornton, Curator of Education at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her long-running, acclaimed guest lecture series Tuesday Evenings at The Modern.

“I have a real fondness for the brains of artists. People laugh about artists not being good communicators, and I think that’s a load of crap.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

