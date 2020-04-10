Fort Worth’s Blind Alley Projects Launches April 11 With “Liminal Space” Exhibition Series

Tomorrow, April 11, a series of exhibitions by four Texas Christian University (TCU) graduating MFA students titled Liminal Space will launch at the new Fort Worth art space called Blind Alley Projects. Blind Alley is a small, multi-purpose, vitrine-like structure conceived of and built by (married) artists and educators Terri Thornton and Cameron Schoepp.

Francisco Josué Alvarado Araujo, Dario S. Bucheli, Sierra Forester, and Hector A. Ramirez will each have an 11-day limited run to respond to the space with independent exhibitions addressing their graduate thesis shows at TCU that were scheduled but postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 8 X 10 ft stone structure has a glass front wall and a short-grass, shallow-soil prairie roof, with tile that responds to the West Fort Worth Walnut Glade. It faces West 4th Street, and accommodates drive-by and street viewing only — which, considering social distancing recommendations right now, makes for extremely good timing for the space’s debut.

Liminal Space begins tomorrow, and a list of the four exhibitions over the next six weeks follows (via Blind Alley):

Liminal Space: Francisco Josué Alvarado Araujo, mah cualli ohtli

April 11 – April 22

Francisco Josué Alvarado Araujo’s mah cualli ohtli is an installation of found objects that address the fragility of a system made of connections, contact, and touch. The work lies in the chain of intuitive gestures that trace a search for balance, guided by the materiality of the object, physical forces, and something other which is not seen.

Liminal Space: Dario S. Bucheli, Out of Reach

April 25 – May 6

Dario S. Bucheli’s Out of Reach is an exhibition featuring paintings from the artist’s most recent body of work. They are paintings of pictures of paintings — as they were found on the internet. In light of the numerous gallery and museum closures around the country (as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak), the work invites the viewer to consider the differences between experiencing paintings in person and through digitally mediated photographic documentation.

Liminal Space: Sierra Forester, A Mass Well Dispersed is the Hardest to Confront

May 9 – May 20

Sierra Forester’s A Mass Well Dispersed is the Hardest to Confront is represented here by the following artist statement:

water is body

winds are thoughts

they carry the debris of our living

into pockets of the earth.

an elixir of life is formed.

one that forces us to confront ourselves.

Liminal Space: Hector A. Ramirez, ENTRE PIEDRAS Y COPIA

May 23 – June 3

Hector A. Ramirez’s ENTRE PIEDRAS Y COPIA is represented here with the following statement by the artist:

Entre Piedras y Copia is a memory of a place where I grew up. The exhibitionis rooted in the vernacular of a Mexican American working class. Its sculptures explore the aesthetic and material adaptations worked through cultures, necessity or language.

Blind Alley Projects is located at 3317 West 4th street, Fort Worth, 76107. Hours of operation are listed as: day light*.

*A statement from Blind Alley reads: “Please note that during the Covid-19 pandemic there should be only individual viewing at the gallery window or from the safety of one’s vehicle, as the gallery contents are visible from the street. No gatherings are allowed. Thank you for complying, to assure the safety of all.”

It is intended to address a need for discourse, gathering sites and unique alternative exhibition spaces for the DFW art community in addition to reaching a broader audience through its placement and availability within a residential area on the edge of Fort Worth's cultural district.