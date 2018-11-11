Laurie Simmons and Carroll Dunham Come to The Modern in Fort Worth

As part of the fall 2018 programming for Tuesday Evenings at the Modern, a weekly lecture series hosted at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Laurie Simmons and Carroll Dunham are coming to the museum to have a conversation about their life and work. For the talk, Dunham and Simmons, who are husband and wife, will speak about how their relationship influences their processes of making. Both artists have pieces in The Modern’s collection, and are praised and respected in their own rights.

Dunham and Simmons have been together for more than forty years, and have raised two children — one of whom is Lena Dunham, the creator of the HBO series Girls — all while maintaining their careers as artists. In celebration of both artists having solo shows simultaneously on view in New York earlier this year (Simmons at Salon 94 and Mary Boone Gallery, and Dunham at Gladstone Gallery), the duo talked to artnet News about their life and work together. In regards to how Dunham and Simmons create when they’re in their Connecticut studios, Dunham explained:

“The way it would look from the outside is, ‘Dunham wakes up, has breakfast, and goes to his studio for the day. Laurie gets up and eats breakfast, and then answers emails and makes phone calls, and then does something in the studio, and then does something else, and then goes back to the studio.’… But I’m often not working when I appear to be working, and Laurie is often working when she doesn’t appear to be. It’s a very different style, but we both work pretty much all the time in our own way.”

The upcoming talk with Laurie Simmons and Carroll Dunham at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, scheduled for November 13, 2018 at 7PM, is in conjunction with Big Camera/Little Camera, an exhibition of Simmons’ works that will be on view at the institution through January 27, 2019. Tickets to the talk are free. For more information, go here.