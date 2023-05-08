The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Receives Restoration Grant

Bank of America recently announced that 23 cultural institutions across the world have been named recipients of its 2023 Art Conservation Project grants. The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, the oldest museum in Texas, is among the awardees. Launched in 2010, the Art Conservation Project has funded over 200 preservation and conservation projects around the world.

In a press release, Brian Siegel, Global Arts, Culture & Heritage Executive at Bank of America said, “Art and objects of cultural heritage are extremely vulnerable to the impacts of time. The conservation of these works allows society at large to continue to be inspired by the rich diversity of the human experience. We support this work as part of our efforts to promote cultural sustainability to preserve this shared history for future generations.”

Previously funded Texas-based projects include the Chimú Prisoner Textile (2021) and 12 sculptures by John Chamberlain (2012) at the Menil Collection; Claude Monet’s Weeping Willow at the Kimbell Art Museum (2019); Elijah E. Myer’s The Original Texas State Capitol Goddess at the Bullock Texas State History Museum (2017); and The Wittgenstein Vitrine at the Dallas Museum of Art (2014).

The Modern has received the grant in support of the restoration of Clyfford Still’s PH-225. The work, created in 1956 is indicative of the abstract, jagged-edged style the artist is known for. The layered surface was painted using a combination of palette knives and brushes. According to a digital booklet available on the Bank of America website, “The conservation efforts for this painting will address cracking, dents, abrasions, accretions (the buildup of impurities on the paint surface) and other issues.”

Andrea Karnes, Chief Curator at the Modern spoke with Glasstire to provide some context about the significance of this work. She explained, “Clyfford Still, a notoriously reluctant artist associated with the Abstract Expressionists, was ironically one of the movement’s most influential members. PH-225, from 1956, came at a time when Still was increasingly critical of the art world, but also at a mature stage in his career, having moved entirely away from the representational to create abstract imagery that expanded the notion of landscape. This moody, seminal example of Still’s work in the Modern’s collection is key to telling the full story of Abstract Expressionism.”

For the project, the Modern is working with Jill Whitten and Robert Proctor of Whitten & Proctor Fine Art Conservation in Houston. The conservation work will begin in September and will take several months to complete.

Dr. Marla Price, Director of the Modern, told Glasstire, “The care and protection of the works in our permanent collection is the most important mission of the Modern Art Museum. We are grateful for the vision and generosity of the Bank of America Foundation in support of these goals.”

Learn more about Bank of America’s Art Conservation Project, including past projects, at the company’s website.