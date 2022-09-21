A Walk Through the Love Texas Art Studios in Fort Worth

This summer, Love Texas Art, the new space opened by longtime Fort Worth gallery Artspace111, launched a Studio Residency Program. Recently, I popped in to visit the gallery, meet the artists, and see their studios.

The inaugural resident artists include Ariel Davis, painter and the manager of Love Texas Art and the residency program; Bernardo Vallarino, longtime Fort Worth artist, educator, and coordinator of the Fort Worth Art Collective; Kyle Hanson, a 2020 graduate of the University of North Texas who recently moved to Fort Worth; and Mariell Guzman, the Dallas-based muralist who was selected as one of the Texas contributing artists for Meow Wolf’s forthcoming Grapevine location.

Though not all of the artists were in their studios when I stopped by, here are some photos of their studio spaces and works in progress.

Ariel Davis

Bernardo Vallarino

Kyle Hanson

Mariell Guzman

The studio space, which is directly connected to the gallery, includes four artist studios, a small flexible community space that will be used for workshops, and a kitchenette. While Davis’ space has a wall of windows looking out directly at the downtown street, the studios are not open to the public, although appointments can be made for private studio visits.

The 2022 – 2023 residency will run through June 2023, and throughout their time, each artist will exhibit their work at Love Texas Art and host a workshop. Hanson hosted the cohort’s first workshop, focused on experimental monotypes, at the end of last month.