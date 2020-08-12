Aimee Cardoso, Executive Director of Fort Worth’s Artist-Run Nonprofit Art Tooth Steps Down

Aimee Cardoso, Executive Director of Fort Worth artist-run nonprofit Art Tooth, has stepped down. A statement on the organization’s Facebook page announcing Cardoso’s departure reads in part:

“We have dealt with many changes this year, and we expect a few more before the end of the year. For Art Tooth we have one big one. Our fearless leader, Aimee Cardoso , has decided to step down as Executive Director of Art Tooth to allow others to jump in, fostering excitement, growth, and reinvigoration.”

Cardoso will step down on August 25, the 4th anniversary of the group’s first exhibition, and will remain on as an advisor. Art Tooth’s board of directors include Ariel Davis (Chair), Edward Brown, Auriel Garza, Jonathan Morris, and new members Savannah Houston and Kell Middleton.

“This decision did not come lightly for me, although I have been contemplating it for many months,” Cardoso writes in a statement to Glasstire. “Between the shutdown of COVID-19, seeing the injustices of systemic racism, the deaths of those close to me and other personal events, I found myself sitting and asking some hard questions. I’m extremely proud of what we have accomplished over the years (38 exhibitions and 97 events). We are at a critical spot in history and society, and I truly believe we have a foothold in making a change in the city at large.”

Staff member Shasta Haubrich will take over the position at Art Tooth, which was founded in 2016. “I look forward to stepping into this leadership role and finding the most effective ways to support underrepresented artists in Fort Worth,” states Haubrich in an email to Glasstire.

For more on Art Tooth, please visit its website here.

****

Art Tooth is an artist-run, 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves as an art consultancy, artist resource, and community partner in Fort Worth, Dallas, and beyond. Through exhibitions, networking events, educational programs, digital marketing, and strategic partnerships, we aim to elevate the creative practice of local, emerging, and mid-career artists. Art Tooth was founded in 2016 with the intention to create more opportunities for artists in Fort Worth and to build relationships between artists, collectors, and art patrons. By making contemporary art accessible to an increasingly broad and diverse public, we strive to continue to strengthen Dallas-Fort Worth’s reputation as an arts destination.