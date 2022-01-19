Five-Minute Tours: Carroll Swenson-Roberts at Artspace111, Fort Worth

by Glasstire January 19, 2022
FRIENDS AT SCHOOL, Pencil on paper bag

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Carroll Swenson-Roberts: Wish you Were Here at Artspace111, Fort Worth. Dates: December 9, 2021  – January 29, 2022.

Via Artspace111:
“Artspace111 presents Wish You Were Here, a solo exhibition of artworks by Dallas based artist Carroll Swenson-Roberts. The exhibition features mixed media drawing and painting narrative works on paper and panel. Carroll Swenson-Roberts tells stories with color, pattern, space and shape.  Her works are filled with symbolism, pulling inspiration from her own experiences with family, marriage, motherhood, travel, home, friends, pets, meals, music, gardening, and walks. This new body of work was largely created during her annual summer stay in her home in California, and this work is an invitation to us all to join her in the journey as she tells us her tale.”

