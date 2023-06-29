Anton Hoeger Receives $10,000 Award from Artspace111 Annual Texas Juried Exhibition

by Jessica Fuentes June 29, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

On Saturday, June 24, at the opening of its 10th Annual Texas Juried Exhibition, Artspace111 announced the winners of $15,000 in awards. 

To mark the tenth anniversary of the annual exhibition, Artspace111 dramatically increased the prize money, with the top award now at $10,000 (up from $2,000), and an additional $5,000 (up from $3,000) to be split among other awardees. Out of 2,820 submissions, jurors Vicki Meek, a Dallas-based independent curator and writer, Clare Milliken, the Assistant Curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and Luis Purón, Executive Director of the Rockport Center for the Arts, selected 55 works by 43 artists to be showcased in the exhibition. 

A photorealistic painting by Anton Hoeger of a woman sitting on bleachers and wearing a sports bra, leggings, and tennis shoes.

Anton Hoeger, “Judith,” 2023, oil on canvas, 71 x 47 x 2 inches.

Once the show was installed, the jurors walked through the exhibition to select the awardees. The top prize was given to Canton-based photorealistic painter Anton Hoeger. Born in Munich, Germany in 1956, Mr. Hoeger attended the Vienna Academy of Fine Arts, where he was a student of Professor Ernst Fuchs. 

On his website, Mr. Hoeger has said of his work: “I am a realist through and through, apolitical and not moralizing. This realism, which tends less to represent reality than to establish reality, rejects any emphasis and any dramatic sensation or satirical intention in a work of art… I try to represent the found or invented motif in such a way that as an artist I give the viewer the feeling of encountering a new reality that has more weight than just an image.”

A sprawling porcelain sculpture by Saba Beiser that resembles a mass of bleached corals.

Saba Beiser, “Unacknowledged Growth,” 2023, porcelain, 59 x 38 x 50 inches.

Dallas-based Saba Besier was awarded 2nd Place, and College Station-based Jamie Speck received 3rd Place. Angeles Salinas, Nitashia Johnson, Dárē Akinwole, and Erica Felicella received honorable mentions.

A photograph of an installation by Jamie Speck featuring 99 small houses made of felt, beeswax, and thread.

Jamie Speck, “Solitude,” 2022, felt, beeswax, thread, and wooden pedestal.

The 10th Annual Texas Juried Exhibition will be on view through Saturday, August 26, 2023. To see a full list of selected artists, click here.

0 comment

You may also like

Jim Malone at Artspace111

November 21, 2016

Top Five: June 21, 2018 with Megan Solis

June 21, 2018

Five-Minute Tours: Carroll Swenson-Roberts at Artspace111, Fort Worth

January 19, 2022

Artspace111 Expands into Downtown Fort Worth with a...

March 17, 2022

Ronald Watson’s Voyage

June 4, 2018

Familiar Strangers: Devon Nowlin at Artspace111

September 24, 2018

Some Calm in Your Day: Jeffrey Poole and...

March 20, 2019

Top Five: June 29, 2023

June 29, 2023

Artspace111 Announces Selected Artists for Annual Juried Exhibition

July 2, 2022

Luther Smith and Jason Lee in Fort Worth

June 16, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: