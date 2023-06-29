Anton Hoeger Receives $10,000 Award from Artspace111 Annual Texas Juried Exhibition

On Saturday, June 24, at the opening of its 10th Annual Texas Juried Exhibition, Artspace111 announced the winners of $15,000 in awards.

To mark the tenth anniversary of the annual exhibition, Artspace111 dramatically increased the prize money, with the top award now at $10,000 (up from $2,000), and an additional $5,000 (up from $3,000) to be split among other awardees. Out of 2,820 submissions, jurors Vicki Meek, a Dallas-based independent curator and writer, Clare Milliken, the Assistant Curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and Luis Purón, Executive Director of the Rockport Center for the Arts, selected 55 works by 43 artists to be showcased in the exhibition.

Once the show was installed, the jurors walked through the exhibition to select the awardees. The top prize was given to Canton-based photorealistic painter Anton Hoeger. Born in Munich, Germany in 1956, Mr. Hoeger attended the Vienna Academy of Fine Arts, where he was a student of Professor Ernst Fuchs.

On his website, Mr. Hoeger has said of his work: “I am a realist through and through, apolitical and not moralizing. This realism, which tends less to represent reality than to establish reality, rejects any emphasis and any dramatic sensation or satirical intention in a work of art… I try to represent the found or invented motif in such a way that as an artist I give the viewer the feeling of encountering a new reality that has more weight than just an image.”

Dallas-based Saba Besier was awarded 2nd Place, and College Station-based Jamie Speck received 3rd Place. Angeles Salinas, Nitashia Johnson, Dárē Akinwole, and Erica Felicella received honorable mentions.

The 10th Annual Texas Juried Exhibition will be on view through Saturday, August 26, 2023. To see a full list of selected artists, click here.